Jess Goggans Band

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Joel Forelines, Nick Webber, Jess Nunn bringing the heat for Jess Goggans on this Jam. Come shake what ya mama gave ya!

Jess Goggans Band with put the Swing in your step and the soul back in the hollow. Vibrant interpretations of well known classics intertwined with Original music that will captivate you... We want to express our desire to move you with our music. Funktified Blues with a Heaping Helpin' of Soul Shaking Gyratin' Groove laying Original Music!

Learn more at https://www.jessgoggansband.com/

Show starts at 8pm 21+

Taproom opens at 4pm with food service until 9pm.

423-269-7979
