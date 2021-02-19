Jess Goggans Band

Homegrown and raised in the Northeast corner of Alabama, singer/songwriter Jess Goggans puts her entire soul into her music and every ounce of her heart into every single performance. Recognized for her sultry Southern Grit, soulful melodies and high-energy stage presence, it is said that you can literally feel her voice moving through you. Jess' music defies genre; it's been referred to as "get down music," with influences of funk, rock and blues. She is accompanied by some of the finest musicians in the Southeast.