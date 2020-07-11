Jess Goggans Band

Funktified Blues with a Heaping Helpin' of Soul Shaking Gyratin' Groove laying Original Music!

Homegrown and raised in the Northeast corner of Alabama, singer/songwriter Jess Goggans puts her entire soul into her music and every ounce of her heart into every single performance. Recognized for her sultry southern grit, soulful melodies and high-energy stage presence, it is said that you can literally feel her voice moving through you. Jess’ music defies genre; it’s been referred to as “get down music,” with influences of funk, rock and blues. She is accompanied by some of the finest musicians in the Southeast.

***Face Masks Required!***

In compliance with Hamilton County Health Department Directive No. 1, masks will be REQUIRED at Songbirds Guitar Museum and all associated events, effective Friday, July 10, 2020. Masks must be worn for the duration of your visit. You can read the full Executive Order here --> https://bit.ly/2Ayx8v2. We encourage you to wash or sanitize your hands frequently and use our designated and separate entry and exit areas. We also ask that guests refrain from standing at the bar for extended periods of time, and please re-enter through the front door when exiting to use the outdoor patio. Our staff will utilize personal protection equipment (PPE) as recommended in the TN Pledge for your safety. As always, if you feel sick or are showing signs of illness, please stay home. Reach out to us at info@songbirdsguitars.com with any questions.