Jesse Jungkurth and the Patron Haints play the kind of old school rock and roll that made your mom make terrible decisions in the 70s. Speaking to the heartbreaking ethos of old country with a modern hipster vibe, the gritty, yet sexy, vocal stylings and poetic lyrics will cut straight through your soul. Mixing the country twang of your childhood with the reggae funk of the islands, they emerge with a rock spirit that will titillate your ears and move your heart. Take a break from the soul-crushing daily grind and open your ears to music that will delight your senses and blow your mind.
Jesse James Jungkurth & The Patron Haints
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
