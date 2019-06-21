Jessy Wilson, FBI Reloaded
Nightfall Concert Series 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicGretchen Peters
-
Concerts & Live MusicUptown Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaya Trippe
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkChattanooga Songwriter's Association Presents: Songs & Stories
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Thursdays
Friday
-
Education & LearningBeginner Ukulele Workshop
-
Education & LearningIntro to Banjo Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe No Good Deeds
-
Education & LearningHarmonica Workshop
Saturday
-
Art & ExhibitionsGlackens & Renoir Exhibition Opening
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Gateless Writing
Sunday
-
Education & LearningSurface Design Workshop
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsBackcountry Navigation With A Map & Compass - Level 1
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicEmmy Law
Monday
-
Charity & Fundraisers OutdoorBig Birdie Open Golf Tournament
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Kids & FamilyTo Mars and Beyond VBS
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & FamilyTo Mars and Beyond VBS
-
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Charity & FundraisersReal Dog Moms of Chattanooga Give Back Night benefitting HES
-
-
Education & LearningBlock Print Tote Bag
-
Art & ExhibitionsCritique Workshop
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsChuck Frye Art Exhibit
-
Talks & ReadingsAn Evening with Tom Graves
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNaomi Ingram
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth