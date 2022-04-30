Jewelry Artist Demo with Liz Hanson

× Expand Liz Hanson Silver Chain necklace

River Gallery is happy to represent Liz Hanson, a Virginia-based jewelry artist who works in silver, gold, and steel. Watch and listen as Liz designs & describes her work in the gallery's main room!

Liz designs comfortable jewelry that demonstrates a contemporary flare and a knowledge of her craft. She explores minimalism with clean and fluid shapes that become statement accessories. Watch Liz work with carved wax to form her design components in the main exhibit room from 11-4pm!