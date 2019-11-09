Jewelry Fundamentals: Soldering Jewelry with a Torch - Two Part Weekend Series

The Jewelry Fundamentals sessions are for those who want to explore and learn more intensive jewelry making skillsets.

This hands on series will focus on the basics of soldering metals together using an acetylene and/or a butane torch to create jewelry. Over time, this month long series will expand to include both beginning and more advanced students as need develops. We'll start with safety, tools and setup, then cover various types of soldering techniques and troubleshooting.

NOTE: Sessions are on Saturday, November 9th and Sunday, November 10th from 1pm to 5pm.

No experience necessary and basic materials are included in the cost of the class. Materials used will include sterling silver and copper. (Additional silver can be purchased from instructor). Space extremely limited.

About the teacher:

Chattanooga based artist, Janet Campbell Bradley, has been creating silver & gold jewelry for over 20 years. Currently located in Studio #4E at Chattanooga Workspace, she spreads her time between making art for galleries/art shows and teaching others how to create. Janet is a jeweler, sculptor, painter, gardener, and amazed admirer of nature. She believes that adornment should embellish the existing, natural beauty present in each person. To achieve this, she uses organic shapes and subtle finishes to create a peaceful ambiance. Precious and semi-precious materials unite in each piece, with a carefully applied patina to achieve a robust beauty with asymmetric balance that looks and feels immediately familiar yet entirely unique. Her designs always enhance the wearer quietly and respectfully, creating a feeling unlike any other jewelry.