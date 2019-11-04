Jewelry Trunk Show with Tracee Nichols

Michelle Workman, Interior Designer, and Ginger Birnbaum, Cystic Fibrosis Mother and Advocate, will co-host a trunk show for celebrity-favorite jewelry designer Tracee Nichols, from 6:30-10:00pm on November 4th at Michelle Workman Home on Lookout Mountain. Tracee Nichols’s designs, as seen on stars such as Taylor Swift, Kristin Chenoweth, and John Travolta, will be showcased. Additionally, for this event, Tracee will create exclusive limited-edition designs that will honor those living with cystic fibrosis and ultimately support the search for a cure – 15% of all proceeds will be donated.

The tie that binds these three women is altruism, passion, and their undeniable desire to make an impact. Undeterred in her work to raise funds to find a cure for cystic fibrosis (CF), Ginger Birnbaum is a warrior on the forefront. Her son King, 7, is living with CF.

Birnbaum says, “This is an exciting time in the story of cystic fibrosis. New treatments have been developed and research continues in order to create therapies that could halt the progression of the disease. King does not have access to these treatments, currently, but our family eagerly waits the day that he does. Before I go to bed at night, I envision putting a pill in my child’s hands that will give him a new lease on life. I can’t think of a better gift.”

Workman, who is originally from Los Angeles and has worked with celebrity clientele, designs interiors that are reflective of a client’s taste and personality. As a friend of the Los Angeles based Nichols and knowing the meaning behind the jewelry, Workman saw Birnbaum’s courage and strength as the embodiment of Nichols’s “Roman” design and thought to bring the two together.

The Roman Soldier featured in Nichols’s line signifies courage. Nichols encourages wearers to, “Represent your Courage, your Strength, your Power. Own your Courage. Wear your Roman.”

Workman is excited to showcase how design can be impactful not just for the individual who wears designer jewelry or enlists an interior designer, but also how that can be extended to the greater community and enable progress. A portion of all sales at the event will go toward research and patient care for those living with cystic fibrosis.