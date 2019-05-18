Jfest

Tennessee Riverpark 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Jfest 2019 has previously announced after 20 years Chattanooga’s Favorite Family Friendly Festival is moving to a new home…The TN Riverpark on Amnicola.  Also unveiled was the biggest line up ever with Two Headliners…..Christian Rap and Hip Hop Music’s biggest Artist-Lecrae and Christian Music favorite, multi Dove and American Music award winning Matthew West.

Gates will open at 11am with a full line up also including:  Riley Clemons, The Young Escape, Ryan Stevenson, Building 429, current reigning new artist of the year Tauren Wells.

The summer’s first Fireworks display will close out the night there on the banks of the TN River.

Fanatics packages including Front Section seating, access to the Fanatics Only Area, Reserved Parking, drink and merchandise discount vouchers and the opportunity to meet some of the artists go on sale January 8th.

The first tier of General Admission wristbands go on sale Feb. 7 and will sell out fast.

For more information contact Festival Director, Ted Gocke 423-424-1294 or Ted@j103.com

