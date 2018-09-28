Jim Brewer " Swing for Kids" Charity Golf Tournament

Brewer Media/105.1 ESPN Chattanooga will host the 4th Annual Jim Brewer II “Swing for Kids” Charity Golf Tournament in memory of the late Jim Brewer II on Friday, September 28, 2018 at the Champions Club at Hampton Creek. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Chattanooga’s Kids on the Block, Puppets with a Purpose, providing funding to allow the organization to provide educational programs to youth and families in our community on sensitive issues such as child abuse and bullying.

In 2015 Jim Brewer and his team at ESPN Radio reached out to CKOB about a partnership in efforts to raise funds to support CKOB and the counties served by the educational puppetry troupe. The partnership formed between Brewer and CKOB was a success and has continued to grow into a sellout tournament.

This year’s “Swing for Kids” will honor the late Jim Brewer II by featuring several of his favorites including Crown Royal, barbeque, wings and fun times… “heck yeah!” Along with Jim’s favorites, the tournament will also feature complimentary carts, lunch, catered dinner, beverages, and a chance to win fabulous prizes including the hole in one prize a 2019 Series 4 BMW white convertible just like Jim’s! The tournament will be a four-person scramble with registration beginning at 11am, lunch at noon, tee-off at 1:00pm and concluding with dinner and awards at 5:30pm.

Danielle Swindell, Jim’s daughter and CKOB Board Member said, “Dad would be thrilled to continue this tradition and to include all things Jim Brewer. He was a generous supporter of many causes in our community, with Kids on the Block being close to his heart. We look forward to another successful tournament this year and encourage our community to support the vital resources Kids on the Block offers to our children and families.”

“Swing for Kids” is offering an early bird discount to any golfer who would like to support the educational puppetry troupe by visiting www.kidsontheblock.net. Early Bird registration is now open until July 20, 2018Fee: $95 per person/$380 per teamAfter July 20 fee: $125 per person/$500 per team

100% of the “Swing for Kids” Charity Golf Tournament will benefit Chattanooga’s Kids on the Block (CKOB). CKOB is a non-profit organization serving 16 counties in Southeast Tennessee, North Georgia and North Alabama by using the power of puppetry to educate children about social concerns and differences, giving them the skills to stay safe and healthy. For over 39 years, CKOB has used the nationally recognized Kids on the Block puppets and the nationally researched scripts to provide awareness and prevention programs on such topics as bullying, child abuse, childhood obesity, brain injury, accepting differences, gangs and violence, alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, self-esteem, hygiene and mental health, to primarily elementary aged children in our community.

“CKOB provides programs free of charge to schools and community groups in our community in an effort to enhance the quality of life in our area and empower children to become healthy, strong and resourceful future leaders says,” Kelly Williams, Executive Director of CKOB. “Despite the unexpected and devastating loss of funding over the past few years, CKOB has continued to perform a record number of programs as requested by schools and community organizations in our area. The charity golf tournament will help us continue to provide vital programs to children and families in our community,” says Williams.

A huge thank you to our “Swing for Kids” sponsors, 105.1 ESPN Chattanooga, Brewer Media, Advance Financial, Professional Signs, Peace Communications, Coca Cola, Athens Distributing, Events with Taste and Johnson Audiology, BMW of Chattanooga and Flegal Insurance. If you would like to be a sponsor of the Swing for Kids Charity Golf Tournament, please call the CKOB office. Sponsorship opportunities are available and include great benefits depending on levels.

Sponsorship Levels:Major Sponsor: $500-$7,500Hole Sponsor: $125.00

For more information on “Swing for Kids Charity” Golf Tournament and Chattanooga’s Kids on the Block or to register a team contact 423-757-5259 or visit www.kidsontheblock.net