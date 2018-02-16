Jim Brickman: An Evening of Romance

Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Jim Brickman has transformed the genre of solo piano music with his original pop-style instrumentals and star-studded vocal collaborations. Brickman’s extraordinary keyboard skills have earned him 21 number one albums and 32 Top 20 radio singles in the industry bible, “Billboard” magazine. He’s garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards and the Canadian Country Music Award. “Hope,” “Faith” and “Peace” are truly at the heart of Jim Brickman’s passionate songwriting. “I write music to be shared — to soothe, to inspire, to celebrate, to love. To me, music is the pure and simple soundtrack to life’s most memorable moments.”

