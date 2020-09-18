Jim Crumble Trio

to

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Jim Crumble Trio

We are delighted beyond measure to present three of the region’s finest jazz musicians in welcoming jazz back to Barking Legs. Drummer extraordinaire Jim Crumble will be joined by Robert Crabtree on keyboard and David Schwab on bass in the our socially distanced garden setting for an early Friday evening of jazz. The musicians have volunteered their time and talents. Donate what you can to support Wednesday Jazz.

Bring your mask and your lawn chair as we celebrate Jazz (Is Back) at Barking Legs!

Info

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Jim Crumble Trio - 2020-09-18 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jim Crumble Trio - 2020-09-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jim Crumble Trio - 2020-09-18 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jim Crumble Trio - 2020-09-18 19:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

September 17, 2020

Friday

September 18, 2020

Saturday

September 19, 2020

Sunday

September 20, 2020

Monday

September 21, 2020

Tuesday

September 22, 2020

Wednesday

September 23, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

EPB Local Business Spotlight