Jim Crumble Trio

We are delighted beyond measure to present three of the region’s finest jazz musicians in welcoming jazz back to Barking Legs. Drummer extraordinaire Jim Crumble will be joined by Robert Crabtree on keyboard and David Schwab on bass in the our socially distanced garden setting for an early Friday evening of jazz. The musicians have volunteered their time and talents. Donate what you can to support Wednesday Jazz.

Bring your mask and your lawn chair as we celebrate Jazz (Is Back) at Barking Legs!