Originally from small town Hartland, Michigan, Dormire is a skilled guitarist and singer- songwriter. He moved south in 1990 and enjoyed a three-year run with Clinton Gregory before spending 14 years as the lead guitarist for Confederate Railroad. Dormire has shared the stage with legends such as The Charlie Daniels Band, Allman Brothers, Marshall Tucker, Little Feat, Atlanta Rhythm Section, .38 Special, Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Johnny Cash.

“I have made a life of music, many different styles with a continuous evolution. I believe now I have come full circle… With the wisdom of the past and guiding light of the future I must now “play my own truth”. To play with a deep and pure soulfulness straight to the heart of the listener. To be the Lords instrument and play with a total awareness of why we’re here on this planet. To be thankful for every breath and put every ounce of being into every note. Above all, to be as healing as I can be…” -Jimmy Dormire