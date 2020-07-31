Jimmy Dormire & The Peace Merchants

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Jimmy Dormire and The Merchants are coming to the Tavern with peace tones and a jam band spirit. Don’t miss it!

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
