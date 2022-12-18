Jingle Jam

to

Metro Tab Church 2101 West Shepherd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

We invite you to join family and friends at an oh-so-jolly occasion during the most wonderful time of the year! Don’t miss JINGLE JAM on Sunday, December 18 at 6PM! Jingle Jam is a FREE Christmas Spectacular and LIVE Concert!

Throughout the evening, be on the lookout for beloved characters including: Mr. & Mrs. Claus, The Grinch, Queen Elsa, Frosty, and Rudolph! In the midst of all the yuletide revelries, enjoy popcorn, cotton candy, hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, inflatables, ornament decorating, a gingerbread house competition, and more! We will end the evening with a live concert where you will enjoy harmonious medleys of holiday songs both classic and contemporary.

Jingle Jam is free so bring your family and friends along as we celebrate the greatest gift!

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
4238943377
