Job Searching 101 (Online)

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Presented by The Chattery:

In this class, Dr. Rose Opengart, Career Coach, will teach you the basics of an effective, strategic job search. She will help you understand the importance of a 'job target," to be intentional about your personal brand, to understand what you are selling and what problem you are fixing, to understand that quantity is not better than quality, and how to discover hidden job openings.

About the instructor:

Dr. Rose Opengart is a Career Coach, Author, and Speaker with a corporate and academic background in Human Resource Management. She utilizes her passion for work-fit and happiness to help people be intentional with career decisions so they can achieve fulfillment and success. She earned her Ph.D. in Human Resources & Organizational Development and also holds professional certification in HR and certification to administer multiple career assessments. She is the owner of Interviews That Work. Her new book "Find Your Where: Turn the tables, negotiate your success, and do work and life on your own terms" can be found on Amazon.

Info

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Business & Career, Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Job Searching 101 (Online) - 2022-01-25 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Job Searching 101 (Online) - 2022-01-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Job Searching 101 (Online) - 2022-01-25 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Job Searching 101 (Online) - 2022-01-25 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

January 25, 2022

Wednesday

January 26, 2022

Thursday

January 27, 2022

Friday

January 28, 2022

Saturday

January 29, 2022

Sunday

January 30, 2022

Monday

January 31, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours