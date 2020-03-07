The Jewish Federation is proud to present Joe Buchanan in concert Saturday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m. at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. The cost is $10 for adults, college students with i.d. are $3.00 and children are free. For more information or to RSVP contact 423-493-0270 or visit jewishchattanooga,com.

Texas native, Joe Buchanan makes Jewish Americana music. Grounded in the idea that there is always room at the table, Joe's music highlights the values, and history of the Jewish people delivering stories steeped in the struggle and triumph of the human spirit. Raised with one foot in Houston and one in the Texas Hill Country, Joe grew up swinging off ropes on the Frio River and spending time like any kid - trying to figure out what was what. He has discovered several truths that he shares in his music.

“So here is a truth for you. You are not damaged goods and you are not broken. You are whole and complete and loved by the One exactly as you are. You may have done something wrong but there is nothing wrong with you. It was a choice and you can make another one. You are not a mistake and you are not a burden. You are part of the wonder and beauty of creation. This world is a tremendous gift and you are part of that gift. “ – Joe Buchanan

His debut album, Unbroken, is filled with music that speaks to the incredible beauty of finding a home after a lifetime of searching. Produced by The Pioneer of Jewish Blues, Saul Kaye (www.saulkaye.com), and recorded live off the floor at the world famous Fantasy Studios, Unbroken is 14 tracks of original, Jewish Americana. You can hear samples of his music by listening https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YecZ61QvSxg

He's toured the United States, leading an original Shabbat service, playing concerts, and giving a workshops. Combining elements of country, roots-rock, and folk, Joe’s music reaches deep to tell personal stories of struggle and triumph. This is feel-good, toe-tapping, Americana with a Jewish Soul. “We hear about the power of contemporary Christian music. We thought we would share the power of contemporary Jewish music”, states Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation.

This concert is made possible in part by The Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life (ISJL) which supports, connects, and celebrates Jewish life in the South.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and it’s programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.