Joel Brothers
The Office @ City Cafe 901 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
Art & ExhibitionsSeptember ChattaNewbies: Hunter Museum
Concerts & Live MusicForever Bluegrass
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicRick Rushing Blues Jazz 'n Friends
Art & ExhibitionsFaculty Dialogues: The South of Wayne White
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band
Friday
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Concerts & Live MusicJacob Johnson
Saturday
Health & WellnessDisaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid Course
This & ThatBuddy Walk
Concerts & Live MusicFiddle Fest
Sunday
Festivals & FairsHamilton County Fair
Concerts & Live MusicNativity Rising Artists: The Baroque Oboe
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
Concerts & Live MusicJacob Johnson
Monday
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicTyson Leamon
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Concerts & Live MusicLycka Till, Essa Lynn Plank, Scumbag Dad, & Joshua Songs
Art & ExhibitionsFigure Drawing with George Dawnay
Tuesday
Art & ExhibitionsSonnenzimmer Artists’ Lecture
Education & LearningBitcoin Meetup
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Haircare for Curly Hair"
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Concerts & Live MusicSpace Jesus