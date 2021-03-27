Joel Forlines + Taylor Wade

We are stepping out on March 27th! My and Taylor’s musical pilgrimage has brought us to Chattanooga. These promises I can make, love will be there, authenticity will be there, and there “ain’t no egos underwater”!

Tickets will be $7 at the door.

In order to protect our guests, artists, and employees, social distancing and COVID 19 guidelines must be followed. Masks are required for entry and when moving about the room.

We’ve been deleting scammers trying to sell tickets on our event pages. Please be wary of any 3rd party ticket sellers. Call or message us if you have any questions or concerns.