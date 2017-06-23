Although the Joey Winslett Band’s style is primarily influenced by Rock n Roll and Blues, the Joey Winslett Band is a group that is hard to slap a genre on. They are based out of Chattanooga, TN and they include a group of very different musicians with very different genre styles. Together, they create a style of music that is very original and unique. Joey Winslett (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica) is a musician from Soddy Daisy, TN that has played the Chattanooga area since the age of 15. He joins Dunlap natives Richard King (bass) Micheal Bonner (lead guitar), David Childs (Electric guitar) and Jasper TN’s Arron Raulston (drums). They were founded in 2013 and continue to play live music throughout Tennessee and the Southeast.

