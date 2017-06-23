Joey Winslett Band

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Although the Joey Winslett Band’s style is primarily influenced by Rock n Roll and Blues, the Joey Winslett Band is a group that is hard to slap a genre on. They are based out of Chattanooga, TN and they include a group of very different musicians with very different genre styles. Together, they create a style of music that is very original and unique. Joey Winslett (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica) is a musician from Soddy Daisy, TN that has played the Chattanooga area since the age of 15. He joins Dunlap natives Richard King (bass) Micheal Bonner (lead guitar), David Childs (Electric guitar) and Jasper TN’s Arron Raulston (drums). They were founded in 2013 and continue to play live music throughout Tennessee and the Southeast.

Seating for the show begins at 8, Show at 9, No cover, tips for the artist appreciated, BOOK ONLINE or call 423-708-8505 for show and dinner reservations

We don’t want y’all to miss out on the music, so when booking your online reservation for a show, please be sure to select the correct date for the show you are wanting to attend. The default setting is to automatically select today’s date. Thanks for spending your evening with us!

Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

