Joey Winslett Band

George Dickel Tennessee Whisky, Westbound Bar and Joey Winslett Band are teaming up Friday August 14th for this free event. Come listen to some great music and sample some of the George Dickel line of Whiskies.

$1 samples will be available including the award winning George Dickel Bottle in Bond new release. The first 50 guests through the door will receive a free George Dickel T Shirt. We will also be raffling off a free bottle of George Dickel Single barrel in a gift basket.