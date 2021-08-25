John 5 with Jared James Nichols & Black Satellite

Oh man, it is our first show of the year and we are so excited to kick off the new Songbirds with one of our favorite shedders-- John 5. John 5 will be joined be Black Satellite and Jared James Nichols. This show will be held in the upstairs Songbirds space on Station Street and it will be a STANDING show.

Line Up:

6:30pm doors

7:30-8:00pm BLACK SATELITTE

8:15-9:00pm JARED JAMES NICHOLS

9:30pm JOHN 5

For almost 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as a guitarist for hire, 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, Dave Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo and Steven Adler. To call John 5 a shredder does not do him justice. There’s little he can’t put his hand to.