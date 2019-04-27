John Buckner Duo

The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Join John Buckner Duo Live in The Coconut Room for dinner and cocktails in the Coconut Room, the nonsmoking lounge and dining room. Happy hour 4 pm to 8 pm

The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
423-499-5055
