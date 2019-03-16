John Carroll
The Office @ City Cafe 901 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Talks & ReadingsAuthor C H Hooks in Conversation with Adam Latham
-
Talks & ReadingsNovelist C.H. Hooks Reading
-
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Wednesday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Education & LearningChattanooga Girls Leadership Academy's 10th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon
-
-
Education & LearningUnderstanding Dog Behavior
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsArt + Issues: An Artful Sense of Space
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Theater & DanceWest Side Story
-
Theater & DanceOf Mice and Men
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
Concerts & Live MusicRain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Home & Garden Markets2019 Native Plant Marketplace & Expo
-
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenAll About Spring Rose Care!
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsMen
-
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessArtful Yoga: Liberation Flow
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Education & Learning Film This & ThatAn Irish-American Salute to Western Director JOHN FORD (Double Feature Film Screening)
-
-
This & ThatRiver City Dance Club
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic