John Hartford Tribute: Sheriff Scott and The Deputies

Info
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Thursdays
Concerts & Live MusicDvořák’s Symphony No. 7
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James & Tim Neal
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
-
Concerts & Live MusicKeepin’ It Local
Education & LearningUTC GRE Strategy Workshop
-
Charity & FundraisersUnite. Wear White.
-
Food & DrinkMellow Murray Weekend
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Theater & DanceThe Snow Queen
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
This & ThatHow To Build A Shiitake Log
Business & CareerHomebuyer Workshop
-
Art & ExhibitionsCeramic and Mixed Media Demonstration with Amber Anne Palo
Theater & DanceThe Snow Queen
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra Cantata
Concerts & Live MusicBach Choir Cantata Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicConcerto Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicDali Quartet -- Classical Roots / Latin Soul
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Art & ExhibitionsDrawing Essentials
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
ComedyComedy Buffet
Art & ExhibitionsBlack Art in America Exhibit
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Art & ExhibitionsBeginning Relief Sculpture Class
Business & CareerThe Chattery Presents "Creating a Side Hustle: Amazon"
-
© 2014 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.