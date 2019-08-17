I’m Jazzed in Chattanooga is excited to present the next fabulous jazz musician and vocalist John Marsh, who will be performing at Granfalloon on August 17th 8pm. You are welcome to attend as John really puts on a show.
John Marsh
Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408
Saturday
-
Food & Drink Outdoor SportsREI Islands and Wine Kayak Tour
-
-
Food & Drink Outdoor SportsREI Islands and Wine Kayak Tour
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & ExhibitionsGet Your Hands Dirty
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Art & ExhibitionsChip Carving Workshop with Daniel Clay
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPop Evil
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningArchers + Aces: Adult Archery
-
Concerts & Live MusicMahagi LaCure
-
This & ThatChess K-night
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicAlan Shikoh
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningDrawing Shape and Form
Thursday
-
This & ThatThird Annual Museum Hop
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
This & ThatThird Annual Museum Hop
-
Art & ExhibitionsMixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt