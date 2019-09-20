A veteran of the Memphis music scene, John Paul Keith is a singer, songwriter and guitarist with numerous acclaimed solo albums. Fresh off his third European tour, John Paul is bringing his timeless country and rockabilly sound to the Tavern. Kick off your weekend with a beer and some great music.
John Paul Keith
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
