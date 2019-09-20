John Paul Keith

to Google Calendar - John Paul Keith - 2019-09-20 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John Paul Keith - 2019-09-20 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John Paul Keith - 2019-09-20 22:00:00 iCalendar - John Paul Keith - 2019-09-20 22:00:00

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

A veteran of the Memphis music scene, John Paul Keith is a singer, songwriter and guitarist with numerous acclaimed solo albums. Fresh off his third European tour, John Paul is bringing his timeless country and rockabilly sound to the Tavern. Kick off your weekend with a beer and some great music.

Info

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4232661996
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - John Paul Keith - 2019-09-20 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John Paul Keith - 2019-09-20 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John Paul Keith - 2019-09-20 22:00:00 iCalendar - John Paul Keith - 2019-09-20 22:00:00
DI 16.28

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

July 16, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Wednesday

July 17, 2019

Thursday

July 18, 2019

Friday

July 19, 2019

Saturday

July 20, 2019

Sunday

July 21, 2019

Monday

July 22, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours