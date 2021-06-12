John Whipple Demo
Join us this Saturday as John Whipple shares his artistic process through a live painting demonstration.
The event is free of charge, and guests are encouraged to explore their curiosities through questions and conversation.
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
