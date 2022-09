× Expand Donelan Wines Donelan Wines Vineyard

Join us at Easy Bistro & Bar next Thursday, September 8, for a Wine Pop-Up Event with Cushing Donelan from Donelan Wines! We will feature several of the Donelan Wines for special prices by the glass & bottle from 4 PM until closing. As one of the most unique, boutique vineyards from California, Donelan Wines produces a variety of exquisite wines, including Pinot, Chardonnay and Rhone. You don’t want to miss this!