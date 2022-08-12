Join us at Easy Bistro & Bar for a Wonderbird Spirits Pop-Up Event!

× Expand Wonderbird Spirits Wonderbird Spirits Gin

Easy Bistro & Bar, Chef Erik Niel & wife, Amanda’s continued love affair with food and drink, is hosting Wonderbird Spirits for a bar pop-up. Bartender Garth Poe will be serving a signature cocktail list all night on Friday, August 12.

Wonderbird Spirits is the result of separate but similar stories that converged around one singular goal: to make a world class gin. After two years of developing the distillery and the product, Wonderbird took flight in the Spring of 2019. Wonderbird is the brainchild of friends and co-owners Chand Harlow, Rob Forster, and Thomas Alexander. From grain to glass, Wonderbird ferments Mississippi Delta rice to make the base spirit. Their approach, which borrows from traditional sake making, sets a beautifully clean foundation for layering subtly complex flavors and aromas.

The southern gin paired with Easy’s classic bistro ideas and southern ingredients will curate an experience unlike any other. At Easy, the Niels are constantly pushing themselves to find new ways to redefine the dining experience while wholeheartedly embracing small shareable plates and large shareable meals, with house-made pasta and all the oysters and raw bar ingredients they can find. They are excited to partner with Wonderbird Spirits and create an evening you will not want to miss.