Jon Crist

Memorial Auditorium 399 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

John Crist is one of today’s fast-rising stand-up comics, with more than one billion video views online, more than four million social media followers and sold-out shows from coast to coast. Crist has shared the stage with comedy legends like Dave Chappelle, Jeff Foxworthy, Seth Meyers, Larry the Cable Guy, Trevor Noah, Dana Carvey, Adam Carolla, Chris D’Elia, Anjelah Johnson, Tim Hawkins, and Louie Anderson. Anderson says of Crist, “It’s only a matter of time until John Crist is a household name. He is so likable and his stand-up is top notch.”

Tickets are $153.00 VIP, $78.00, $38.00, $33.00 and $28.00 and and are available at the Tivoli Theatre box office, Ticketmaster.com and by phone.

Memorial Auditorium 399 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Comedy
