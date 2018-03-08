Jon Jefferson Book Signing & Discussion

Star Line Books has the pleasure of hosting Jon Jefferson, more commonly known under his pen name Jefferson Bass, in the shop to celebrate his newest release Wave of Terror on Thursday, March 8th at 7 pm for a discussion and signing.

Jefferson’s Wave of Terror takes the terrorist novel to the next level. The book interweaves the narratives of astronomer Megan O’Malley, the one to discover the explosive seismic shifts along a geologic fault line that could unleash an apocalyptic disaster, and FBI Special Agent Chip Dawtry, who’s determined to prevent the next terrorist attack on the United States. A 150-foot wall of water is ready to wipe out the US Eastern Seaboard, and it is up to this unlikely pair to to stop the terror from ensuing.

Jefferson will be visiting the shop for a discussion of his novel, a presentation, and a signing afterwards. If you’re a fan of his previous work or you love a good thriller, be sure not to miss out on this exciting evening!