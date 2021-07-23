Jon Wimpee

Guitarist Jon Wimpee is coming to the Tavern for a solo show on Friday, July 23rd.

“Wimpee is incapable of being pigeonholed into a single genre or aesthetic—his work branches out across a handful of musical disciplines. Drawing on the roar and shuffle of rock, blues, folk, reggae, funk and jazz, his contributions to the Chattanooga music scene are immense, whether they be in smaller session roles or standing front stage with a band. And he’s always in demand, having performed with bands Milele Roots, Molly Maguires, Noise Kings and a dozen others who are aware of his chameleonic ability to lose himself in whatever sounds he happens to be playing.” – Nooga Today

Grab a beer and join us for the show.

