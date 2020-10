Jonathan Wimpee

Join us Saturday evening for a solo performance with Jon Wimpee! Jon is one of the most prolific guitar players in the region, a musical chameleon who is equally at home playing rock, blues, jazz, country, folk, funk, reggae, even dusty old Irish tunes when called upon, and that’s not even touching on his impeccable vocal skills.

This is a free show with social distancing and mask requirements when not seated.