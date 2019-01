Don’t miss local favorite, Jordan Hallquist live at FEED!

Influenced by the likes of Jason Isbell, Ryan Adams, Bruce Springsteen, Bo Diddley and Drive By Truckers, Jordan is not only a songwriter, but has a cover list spanning the classic rock, top 40, pop/country, classic country, 50,s, 80’s, 90’s and R&B genres.

You won’t want to miss this great show!!