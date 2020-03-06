Jordan Hallquist

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Jordan Hallquist & The Outfit will be back for another night. Don’t miss this night of Southern soul and rock and roll. Grab a beer and get ready to party.

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4232661996
