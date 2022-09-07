Jordy Searcy

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $15

“Love? Songs” came out February 2020 and the world came to a halt the next month. My last show before the pandemic sold out one of my dream venues in Nashville--a hard won goal since I spent the previous 4 years touring nonstop with friends & barely making rent, while trying to figure out how to pay for recordings. So last year I took a break, built out a van and surfed up and down the west coast, and got back to my first love of writing songs. I’m writing like crazy, and a new record is on the horizon. :) til then, I’m posting an original song every day on Tiktok/Insta if you wanna listen in. Stay healthy & safe!!

Your VIP ticket includes:

Acoustic performance, Q&A, and photo opportunity with Jordy

Signed exclusive VIP merch

Early venue admission

General admission to the show

Event starts 45 minutes before doors

Info

