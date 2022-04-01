Joseph Decosimo & Luke Richardson

to

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

With fiddle, banjo, guitar, harmonica, and voice, Joseph Decosimo and Luke Richardson have distinguished themselves as interpreters of the Appalachian South’s rich musical traditions. Through concerts at home and abroad, they’ve initiated the uninitiated into the sounds of an older, weirder America. Joseph and Luke make Old-time music that will move you (even if you don’t know what Old-time music is).

“...without doubt one of the best Old-Time recordings you’ll hear all year....The whole package is positively delicious.” — PENGUIN EGGS

In order to maximally protect Joseph’s pregnant wife, let’s stick by our requirement for documentation of vaccination or recent negative test.

Tickets are $15 advance or at the door. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

Info

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Joseph Decosimo & Luke Richardson - 2022-04-01 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Joseph Decosimo & Luke Richardson - 2022-04-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Joseph Decosimo & Luke Richardson - 2022-04-01 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Joseph Decosimo & Luke Richardson - 2022-04-01 20:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 23, 2022

Thursday

March 24, 2022

Friday

March 25, 2022

Saturday

March 26, 2022

Sunday

March 27, 2022

Monday

March 28, 2022

Tuesday

March 29, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours