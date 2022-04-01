Joseph Decosimo & Luke Richardson

With fiddle, banjo, guitar, harmonica, and voice, Joseph Decosimo and Luke Richardson have distinguished themselves as interpreters of the Appalachian South’s rich musical traditions. Through concerts at home and abroad, they’ve initiated the uninitiated into the sounds of an older, weirder America. Joseph and Luke make Old-time music that will move you (even if you don’t know what Old-time music is).

“...without doubt one of the best Old-Time recordings you’ll hear all year....The whole package is positively delicious.” — PENGUIN EGGS

In order to maximally protect Joseph’s pregnant wife, let’s stick by our requirement for documentation of vaccination or recent negative test.

