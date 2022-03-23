Josey Clay

Doc Holidays 745 Ashland Terrace, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Brought up in a church and family who always sings and plays instruments in worship, Josey Clay began writing, singing, and playing guitar at 12 years old. “The Great State of Dickson Tennessee” was home until he picked up his life and moved to Chattanooga, TN to pursue country music.

Josey’s passion is writing music about the personal stories, legends, and lores his family has told him. You can expect to hear music inspired by Johnny Cash and a performance influenced by country musicians such as Dwight Yoakam.

With a love for real country music, Josey Clay wants you to enjoy the nostalgia of its past. He wants you to settle into the happy, tragic, and emotional roots of what country music is about.

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
