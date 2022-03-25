Joshua Espinoza Jazz Trio

× Expand St. Paul's Artist Series Joshua Espinoza Trio

Music at St. Paul’s Artist Series concludes its 2021-22 season with a concert by the Baltimore-based Joshua Espinoza Trio (Joshua Espinoza, piano; Kris Monson, bass; and Jaron Lamar, drums) on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Artist Series Concerts take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 305 W. Seventh Street (at Pine) in downtown Chattanooga. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance through the St. Paul’s website: https://www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts.

Possessing a wide color palette, the Joshua Espinoza Trio explores the fluid space between jazz improvisation, classical and pop music, and folk traditions, taking listeners on a journey for the ears and mind alike. Through their genre-bending and style-blending approach to songwriting, the Trio has built a cross-generational audience of diverse backgrounds. Their debut album "Journey Into Night" was released in June 2019. For more information, visit www.joshuaespinoza.com.

“Espinoza is already a powerful storyteller on his instrument, and he’s found partners who can execute his musical vision masterfully.” — Jamie Sandel, Capital Bop

Joshua Espinoza comments: “We are excited to bring our music to a new audience in Chattanooga. Our program will include original compositions from our debut album, along with more recent compositions and arrangements. For me, the music we make is a conversation and each individual piece is a topic. There are elements of each piece that are determined – the chord progression, the phrase lengths, etc. – but the rest is developed in real time as we listen to and feed off of each other during the performance. We hope Chattanooga music lovers of all genres will enjoy our unique take on familiar songs as well as our original explorations.”