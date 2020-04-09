Joshua Powell

to Google Calendar - Joshua Powell - 2020-04-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joshua Powell - 2020-04-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joshua Powell - 2020-04-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Joshua Powell - 2020-04-09 19:00:00

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Joshua Powell is an artist from Indianapolis, IN, who handcrafts a strangely literate brand of psychedelic indie rock that manages to be simultaneously socially conscious and spiritually turbulent. With over 850 shows in over 40 states under his anachronistic studded belt, Powell blends the narrative richness of American folk with a heavy dose of hallucinatory swirl and a ghost note of ‘00s-vintage bedroom indie, all highlighted in ethereal falsetto by his purposeful, kaleidoscopic poetry.

Doors at 7, music will start around 7:30.

$7 EARLY BIRD TICKETS ($10 at the door)

BYOB | must be 21 to drink

Info

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Joshua Powell - 2020-04-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joshua Powell - 2020-04-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joshua Powell - 2020-04-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Joshua Powell - 2020-04-09 19:00:00
DI 17.08

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Monday

February 24, 2020

Tuesday

February 25, 2020

Wednesday

February 26, 2020

Thursday

February 27, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours