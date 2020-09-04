Journey to Valley Vibes: Night One

Musicians from across the Tennessee Valley compete for a spot on the Main Stage at Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival! Generously hosted by the lovely folks at Ziggy's Music Box.

Our first night features:

Sam Steadman

Dajourne

Tempus

Conner Lilley

CONTEST RULES: Each member of the audience can vote for the artist/band they want to see perform at Valley Vibes 2020. The audience vote will be combined with a panel of four judges to determine who advances to the final round!

COVID-19 POLICY: Guests will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entry and asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizing stations will be available as well.