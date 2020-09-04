Journey to Valley Vibes: Night One

to

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Journey to Valley Vibes: Night One

Musicians from across the Tennessee Valley compete for a spot on the Main Stage at Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival! Generously hosted by the lovely folks at Ziggy's Music Box.

Our first night features:

  • Sam Steadman
  • Dajourne
  • Tempus
  • Conner Lilley

CONTEST RULES: Each member of the audience can vote for the artist/band they want to see perform at Valley Vibes 2020. The audience vote will be combined with a panel of four judges to determine who advances to the final round!

COVID-19 POLICY: Guests will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entry and asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizing stations will be available as well.

Info

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Journey to Valley Vibes: Night One - 2020-09-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Journey to Valley Vibes: Night One - 2020-09-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Journey to Valley Vibes: Night One - 2020-09-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Journey to Valley Vibes: Night One - 2020-09-04 19:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Monday

August 31, 2020

Tuesday

September 1, 2020

Wednesday

September 2, 2020

Thursday

September 3, 2020

Friday

September 4, 2020

Saturday

September 5, 2020

Sunday

September 6, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Pulse Spotlight