Journey to Valley Vibes: Night Two

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Journey to Valley Vibes: Night Two

Musicians from across the Tennessee Valley compete for a spot on the Main Stage at Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival! Generously hosted by the lovely folks at Ziggy's Music Box.

Our second night features:

  • Slicksilver
  • Subkonscious
  • Reality Right Now
  • Petty Cache
  • The Lix

CONTEST RULES: Each member of the audience can vote for the artist/band they want to see perform at Valley Vibes 2020. The audience vote will be combined with a panel of four judges to determine who advances to the final round!

COVID-19 POLICY: Guests will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entry and asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizing stations will be available as well.

