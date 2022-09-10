Journey to Valley Vibes: Finals Night

Level Up Arcade & Billiards 3801 Ringgold Road, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

The Tennessee Valley's biggest battle of the bands competition is returning for its third year. Journey to Valley Vibes is once again being hosted by the remarkable folks over at Level Up Arcade & Billiards. Please come support our region's local music scene and cast your vote for your favorite artists! The winner takes home a paid slot at Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival 2022!

🎟️ Tickets: $10

🚪 Door: 7:00pm

🎶 Show: 8:00pm

This show is brought to by the friendly team at Alive Music Collective.

Info

