Scenic City Clay Arts is hosting its second annual “Joy of Clay” virtual auction from March 29 to April 3, 2022. With more than 50 auction items to bid on, you'll find something special and unique to take home from one of your favorite local Chattanooga businesses and artists.

All proceeds go to support Scenic City Clay Arts' mission of sharing access to all things clay through collaborative education in a community studio.

You can start placing your bids when the auction goes live on March 29! Bidding ends on April 3, and the winners will be contacted the following week. Learn more here: https://www.sceniccityclayarts.org/events/2022auction