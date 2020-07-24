Juke Joint Chattanooga #2

Juke Joint CHA is a monthly micro-festival with the vision of bring citizens together for a night of stress relief!

Funk/Blue music, Black Owned Vendors, Games, and dancing with friends!

Enjoy friendly competition at any of the gaming tables while sipping on a mocktail made to pair with your brought alcohol!

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

#2 will be hosted by Harry Smallwood (Nate Royal)

Music provided by Juniverse Music

Food Truck #1: Natures Kitchen LLC

Food Truck #2: TBA

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vendor #1-#5 Will be announced leading up to event!

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These events are a chance to experience good music, taste one of TWO black food trucks, and invest in black made crafts! Ticket prices are pay-what-you-want with a FREE CLOTH MASK with every $10 donation. A large portion of donations will provide each vendor and band with a bottom-line guarantee while also going to local organizations assisting with protest bonding and grant funding

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RULES OF A JUKE JOINT:

R1: BE YOURSELF AND GIVE OTHERS THE FREEDOM TO BE THEMSELVES! Lighten’ up and get loose. Your infectious, free spirit will likely make others more festive.

R2: TALK TO FOLKS next to you, they are probably from some really cool place and are likely desirous to make connections also. Many have met lifelong friends from sitting or standing next to someone in a juke joint.

R3: DANCE when and where you want to, and don’t get pissed off if someone is dancing in front of you! It’s a juke joint, not a performance venue! Musicians feed off our love and dancing makes blues performers happy and a happy musician makes for a happy reveler, and the beat goes on…

R4: DON’T VIDEOTAPE WITHOUT PERMISSION and don’t be obnoxious with a smart phone or camera. If taking a quick pic, turn the backlight on the smart phone down as low as possible, as the light often irritates the hell out of folks. If you are not sure of what’s cool, just ask somebody, they might know. ?

R5: DON’T WHIP OUT YOUR HARMONICA and get to thinkin’ you’re bein’ a blessin’ to folks, unless you have permission from the performer and or the house to do so! PERIOD! Unless it is open mic or jam night somewhere, then it’s cool!

R6: Btw, the #1 rule for Puff’s juke joint, specifically? It’s really more like a house party than a blues club — except that Manny doesn’t want you at his actual house. This is his home away from home, so he makes up the rules for his living room on a nightly basis. Whatever his says at that moment? Well, THOSE are the rules…