Jumpin' Jazz Night: Djoukil & The Pop Up Project

× Expand Mars Michael Jumpin' Jazz Night

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Partially Seated Show

General Admission: $15

Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum and the Pop Up Project invite you to Jump'n Jazz Night on Thursday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

Featuring Djoukil, a Jazz and American Swing band from Lyon, France, this special fundraising event will benefit Songbirds' Guitars for Kids program, which provides students across the south free guitars, music lessons, and in-depth music therapy.

We'll also have performances and ambiance by The Pup-Up Project, a dance-based production company specializing in creating unforgettable experiences. From the elegant to the absurd they do it all. Come ready to have a good time!

So get dolled up, put on your dancing shoes, and swing the night away, all for a great cause! Free drinks and prizes for our best dressed guests!