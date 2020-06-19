Juneteenth Commemoration 2020 - A Bridge Over Troubled Waters

The Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas will present its 3rd Annual Juneteenth Independence Day Commemoration on Friday, June 19th at 7:00 PM on the Walnut Street Bridge. Open to the public!

As part of the commemoration we are seeking 155 Black volunteers to be RBG Pan-Africanism flag bearers. Each flag represents one year of the 155 years since our emancipation from slavery. Volunteers are being asked to stand in a designated area across the Walnut Street Bridge on both sides; wear a face covering and to socially distance for approximately one (1) hour.

You may participate alone, as a family, or as group of four (4). We are asking that you confirm your participation by signing up under the RESERVE A SPOT button. You may also confirm your desire to participate by in-boxing us your name, phone number and email address or if you have any questions or concerns.

In addition to the flags presentation, there will be an open mic for artists to perform relevant songs/music, poems and spoken word pieces (5 minute max). You will be able to sign-up at the mic in the center of the bridge.

The Black Arts Festival strongly believes in the transformative Power Of The Arts. We believe that art delights, instructs, and consoles by educating our emotions. Art awakens, enlarges, refines, and restores our humanity. James Baldwin once said, "All art is a kind of confession, more or less oblique. All artists, if they are to survive, are forced, at last, to tell the whole story; to vomit the anguish up."

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/247638790021895/