Juneteenth Festival

Celebrate Juneteenth by supporting black entrepreneurs in our community!

The first annual Juneteenth Festival hosted by the Bethlehem Center is an outdoor FREE-admission festival featuring music, art, food, and more.

All are welcome! Please wear a mask.

Are you a black business owner? Register to be a vendor here: https://forms.gle/cWB5k4QtGnW6YiB36