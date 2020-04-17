Justin Hayward

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

One of the most recognizable voices in rock, Justin Hayward will be performing solo hits as well of a collection of his songs with the Moody Blues, 2018 inductees to the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.  In the past year, The Moody Blues released ‘Days Of Future Passed Live’ and an expanded 50th anniversary edition of ‘In Search of the Lost Chord’, both through Eagle Rock.

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
